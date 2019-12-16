Man hit with bottle in row over girlfriend at Belfast nightclub

Waringstown man given four-month suspended sentence

A 20-year-old man who hit his victim with a bottle thrown inside a Belfast nightclub has avoided jail.

Luke Magowan was given a four-month suspended sentence for injuring the other man during a row over an ex-girlfriend.

Magowan, of Dromore Road in Waringstown, Co Down, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard on Monday he launched the attack at Fourteen Club on Tomb Street on March 31 this year.

Prosecutors said Magowan lifted the bottle from a table and threw it at the victim, striking him on the forehead and causing a minor cut.

He was identified by witnesses at the scene, with the incident also captured on CCTV.

Richard McConkey, defending, stressed the injury was under the other man's hairline and did not require much medical treatment.

"There was a bit of a disagreement in relation to an ex-partner," he told the court.

"Having consumed too much alcohol he allowed his anger to get the better of him."

The barrister added: "This was an accidental meeting in a nightclub, it was very spontaneous in its nature."

Imposing four months imprisonment, District Judge Oonagh Mullan suspended the term for two years.

She told Magowan: "You're very lucky the injuries were not an awful lot worse than appears from these photographs.

"Throwing a bottle can cause extremely serious injuries."