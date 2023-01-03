Man in court accused of causing explosion in attempted ATM raid

Forensic officers at the scene of the explosion on the Ballysillan Road in Belfast on March 1st, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man has appeared in court accused of causing an explosion as part of a bid to raid a cash machine in north Belfast.

Roberto Balogh (21) was charged by detectives investigating the attack on a Danske Bank ATM in the Ballysillan Road area.

Police discovered a detonated improvised device and extensive damage at the scene on March 1 last year following reports of a loud bang.

Balogh, with an address on the city's Crumlin Road, is charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or seriously injure property, and destroying an ATM.

He faces further counts of attempting to steal money belonging to Danske Bank and possessing an explosive device with intent.

During a brief hearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, the accused spoke only to confirm that he understood the allegations against him.

A PSNI officer said she could connect him to the changes, but no further details about the incident were disclosed.

With prosecutors seeking more time to prepare their case, Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer agreed to a four week adjournment.

Balogh was released on continuing bail and is expected to appear in court again on January 31.