Man in court accused of stabbing to death Nigel Orr in Bangor home

The scene at Beatrice Road in Bangor, Co. Down, where police have launched a murder investigation after 53-year-old man was stabbed to death early on Wednesday morning.

Forensics at the scene at Beattrice Road on Thursday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

A Polish man has been remanded into custody accused of stabbing a man to death in his home.

Appearing at Newtownards Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody, 35-year-old Daniel Szcezyelak was charged with the murder of Nigel David George Orr-McAuley on July 14.

While the charge was not read to Szcezyelak, defence counsel Conn O’Neill confirmed the defendant understood the charge and a PSNI detective inspector gave evidence that he believed he could connect the alleged killer to the offence.

The 53-year-old victim was stabbed to death at Szcezyelak’s home on the Beatrice Road in Bangor and it is understood the incident was reported to police shortly after midnight but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

In court on Friday, Mr O’Neill confirmed he was not lodging an application for bail.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer remanded Szcezyelak into custody and adjourned the case to August 11.