Man in court after death in hospital of south Belfast alleged assault victim David Conville

Police confirmed on Monday that the alleged assault victim had died

A man has been remanded into custody in connection with the death of an alleged assault victim in south Belfast.

Edward James Kelly, 30, appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court to be charged with the manslaughter of David Conville.

The 34-year-old victim sustained injuries during a suspected serious assault in the Abingdon Drive area last Friday, according to police.

David Conville, 34 and from south Belfast

Kelly, of Felt Street in the city, was initially accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Mr Conville.

But the charge was changed to manslaughter after the victim died in hospital.

During a brief hearing the defendant was connected to the alleged offence, but no further details about the circumstances were disclosed.

Kelly did not seek bail at this stage, and was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link next month.