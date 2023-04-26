Man in court after paedophile hunter sting released on bail

A man who faced court today on charges linked to an operation by a so-called paedophile hunter group has been released on bail.

Bernard Michael McKeating (56) appeared at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court via video-link from a police cell, speaking only to confirm that he understood the charges.

McKeating, whose address was given as c/o Joseph McCollum solicitors on Regent Street in the town, is accused of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming on April 25 this year.

The charges allege that he attempted to communicate with a child for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification and that he attempted to meet a child under 17 with intent to commit an offence.

A police officer who said she could connect McKeating to the offences confirmed there were no objections to him being freed on bail “but with strict conditions”.

Defence solicitor Conn Nolan said McKeating “wants to go back to his own home”, but fearing reprisals given the nature of the alleged crimes, a restriction was imposed on reporting on his address.

He told the court: “There’s no injured party in this case. It’s a decoy or paedophile hunter case.”

Freeing McKeating on his own bail of £400, District Judge Mark Hamill barred him from having unsupervised contact with children and adjourned the case to May 24.