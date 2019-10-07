Man in Derry court over bid to snatch six children

A 46-year-old Polish national has appeared in court charged with an attempt to snatch six children.

The defendant, Krzysztof Kubala, a factory worker from Lisfannon in the Bogside area of Londonderry, is charged with attempting to abduct five boys and a girl last Friday evening. He denies the six charges.

He was detained by local residents in the Strathfoyle area of Derry last Friday evening

A detective constable told District Judge Barney McElholm at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Monday that he was aware of the facts and circumstances and he said he believed he could connect the defendant to all six charges.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said his difficulty in terms of making a bail application was that no bail address was available to the defendant.

Mr Quigley said: "That is fundamental for any application for bail. Having said that, the police say if there was a bail address there would be police objections to it.

"There have been some statements from some adults and it is hoped that achieving better evidence interviews will take place as soon as possible."

The District Judge said he hoped the achieving better evidence interviews could take place soon because the defendant faced quite serious charges.

There was no bail application and the defendant was remanded in custody for a video link appearance on October 17 when a possible bail application will be made.