Man is to stand trial accused of biting off alleged victim’s nose in west Belfast

A man is to stand trial accused of biting off his alleged victim’s nose in west Belfast, a judge ordered today.

Gerard Devlin, 31, faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to the other man outside a house in the Ballymurphy area.

Devlin appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court remotely from custody for a preliminary enquiry into the alleged offences.

He is accused of attacking the victim on August 6 last year.

A previous court heard claims that Devlin bit off a large portion of the man’s nose after climbing over a wall to get to him.

The injured party was said to have suffered injuries which have left him disfigured for life.

Devlin, with an address at Donegall Road in the city, faces further charges of burglary with intent to steal, common assault and three assaults on police in connection with events on the same day.

During today’s hearing he confirmed that he understood the allegations, but declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage.

Backing prosecution submissions that the defendant has a case to answer, District Judge Steven Keown returned him for Crown Court trial on a date to be fixed.

Mr Keown refused to release Devlin on bail, but granted a certificate for two defence barristers to represent him due to the seriousness of the charges.