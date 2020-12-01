Man jailed after breaking into Belfast church to steal wine

The man has been jailed after the break-in (stock photo)

A man who broke into a Belfast church in a bid to steal wine has been jailed for nine months.

Christopher Clarke, 34, also raided a city centre bar and called a member of staff who detained him a "black b******".

A judge held the offences were aggravated by hostility and the targeting of a place of worship.

Clarke, formerly of Springfield Road, admitted burglary with intent to steal, theft, common assault, and a further burglary of a non-dwelling.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard a priest at St Mary's Church on Chapel Lane discovered a smashed window in the caretaker's office on March 25 this year.

CCTV recordings showed a man attempting to enter the building by trying door handles and windows.

He could be seen drinking from a can which he then hid before throwing an object through one of the windows and climbing inside.

Nothing was stolen, but crime scene investigators discovered a Red Bull can inside a flower box.

A Crown lawyer said: "The mouthpiece was swabbed for DNA analysis, and as a result of the examination the defendant was identified."

In a separate incident, Clarke was detained at the Harp Bar in the city's Cathedral Quarter on February 19 this year.

Security workers located and detained him after noises coming from an upstairs area closed off to the public.

Clarke became aggressive and kicked out at staff members, causing one of them to nearly fall down the stairs.

Checks on the bar's CCTV system revealed that he had opened the shutters earlier in the evening and gone upstairs, taking at least three bottles of alcohol and a bag belonging to an employee.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall heard there was hostility involved in the incident.

Defence barrister Luke Curran confirmed that when his client was restrained "he struggled and used the phrase 'black b******'".

He added: "The offence wasn't committed in pursuance of any racial aspect, but there was a comment made after the event."

Turning to the raid on the church, Mr Curran stressed that a caretaker's room was targeted, but nothing taken.

"It looks as if it was in the hope there might be a bottle of wine that was going to be used in the chapel," he said.

"The actual religious premises were not entered."

Imposing a total sentence of nine months, Mrs Bagnall insisted: "It's still an aggravating feature."