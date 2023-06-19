Man jailed after his mum recognised him in Facebook appeal over Belfast burglary

A 42-year-old man whose mother contacted police after seeing his image on a Facebook appeal concerning a burglary has been jailed.

Dean Nesbitt was handed an 18-month sentence which was divided equally between prison and licence.

He appeared at Belfast Crown Court remotely from prison today and was sentenced by Judge Paul Ramsey on a single charge of burglary, committed on October 6, 2021.

On that date, Nesbitt, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, broke into an empty property on the Antrim Road in north Belfast.

He gained entry by throwing a concrete block through a pane of glass at the rear of the property, then stole multiple items from the house.

Crown barrister Gareth Purvis said this included £5,000 in cash along with items of jewellery and electrical goods.

The incident was caught on a security camera, with footage being handed to police. Screenshots of the wanted man were then uploaded to social media.

A Facebook appeal was launched to try to identify the burglar. Five days after the break-in, Nesbitt's mother contacted the PSNI, telling officers the image was of her son and asked that the appeal be taken down.

Nesbitt was subsequently arrested and during interview admitted he was the person captured on the security footage, but claimed he had no memory of the incident due to his drug intake at the time.

He also issued an apology to the woman who owns the house and an engagement ring that he stole was returned.

Defence barrister Joe Brolly said the break-in occurred "in the middle of a very difficult period" in Nesbitt's life.

Saying the custody threshold had been passed and noting Nesbitt had a "very significant" criminal record, Judge Ramsey imposed the 18-month sentence.