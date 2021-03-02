Man jailed after swinging samurai sword in Broughshane ruckus

25-year-old Blair Rainey admitted possessing a samurai sword as an offensive weapon and also had cannabis.

A MAN who swung a samurai sword towards a man in Broughshane has been jailed for three months.

Blair Rainey (25), of Whinsmoor Park in the village, admitted possessing a samurai sword as an offensive weapon and also had cannabis.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena today, that on September 26 last year police received reports from residents that males were fighting in the street at Whinsmoor Park.

The lawyer said Rainey and a friend had been walking and allegedly “words were exchanged” between Rainey and two other males.

Rainey went to his home and returned with a samurai sword and “threatened” a man with it.

The prosecutor said witnesses stated he was “swinging the sword around” and towards a man.

He was arrested and a samurai sword along with a “small amount” of cannabis, which he said was for personal use, were found at his home.

Rainey told police he was involved in an altercation but claimed he “hadn’t been the aggressor” and wanted to “stand up for his friend”.

He claimed the friend was “having trouble” with a man and said they had been walking earlier when the man “started giving them the fingers”.

Rainey told police he “separated” the men and when his friend ran back to his home “to hide” he alleged the other man went to his own house and returned with a golf club.

The prosecutor said Rainey said he was “chased” back to his own house and then got a samurai sword he keeps as an “ornament” in his bedroom.

The defendant told police he had no intent to use it. The prosecutor added: “He stated he wasn’t going to hit someone with a sword as he would kill them.”

Rainey claimed he had thrown the sword on the ground to show he wasn’t going to use it but that the other man had not let go of the golf club and the defendant then decided to go back home.

A defence barrister said there had been a “bit of a tit-for-tat, an unfortunate incident where the defendant from the get-go had always said his friend had been the primary victim”.

The lawyer alleged it escalated to the other man getting a golf club “and the defendant responds” and gets a samurai sword.

Rainey appeared before court via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

The court made a destruction order for the sword and drugs.