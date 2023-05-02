Man jailed for 12 years for prolonged sexual abuse of young stepdaughter

A judge has praised the bravery of a child who found the strength to report her stepfather for a campaign of sexual abuse which began when she was just five years old.

The terrified child was blindfolded, with her hands tied behind her back, and was warned she would go to prison if she told anyone, Dungannon Crown Court was told.

The defendant, who is aged in his 30s but can’t be named to protect the identity of the child, was jailed for 12 years for a litany of horrific crimes.

He had denied 13 counts of rape and eight counts of sexual assault over numerous instances between 2015 and 2020.

But a jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on all matters after deliberating for less than an hour.

The sentencing hearing was told that when the child was in school, aged around 10, her teacher asked how the class was feeling, to which she replied: “Sad.”

She eventually disclosed the campaign of sexual abuse by her stepfather which she had tried to stop but failed.

The school informed police immediately.

Judge Richard Greene KC remarked: “Sexual abuse, at any stage in life for a victim, is extremely difficult to process. It causes physical and emotional damage and takes great courage to come forward and report.

“The impact is much greater when the abuse is suffered by a very young victim and further compounded when it is within a family unit.”

Judge Greene said the jury heard and “dismissed the defendant’s lies, providing a swift verdict and the vindication [the child] deserves”.

Addressing the defendant directly, Judge Greene said the accused had sexually attacked the child between between the ages of five and seven “in the family kitchen, during which she was blindfolded and her hands tied behind her back”.

“When [the victim was] aged nine or ten, you touched her sexually despite her telling you not to. This escalated to penetration and, when she tried to kick out, you trapped her legs. You kissed her despite her screaming for you to stop.

“When she confronted you about this, you told her not to tell anyone or she would go to jail, causing her fear… The psychologist is of the opinion your behaviour has had a catastrophic impact on [the child’s] development and wellbeing.”

He noted the defendant has been assessed as at medium likelihood of reoffending due to his “deviant sexual interests and lack of victim awareness”.

Turning to sentencing, Judge Greene said: “This was a prolonged and very serious campaign of sexual violence upon a young child who should have had the living affection of a stepfather and not [be] the object of your deviant desires.”

Judge Greene handed down a total of 12 years’ imprisonment and ordered the defendant to remain on the sex offenders register for life.

A Sexual Offences Prevention Order was also imposed for 10 years.

Judge Greene spoke to the victim, who listened to the proceedings by video-link, stating: “Nothing I can say will bring back the childhood you have lost by the behaviour of your stepfather.

“I commend you for your bravery in coming forward; it was difficult to do. But the ease at which the jury concluded its deliberations is a testament to your bravery and the honesty with which you gave your evidence.”