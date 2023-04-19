Man jailed for Bangor murder claims he was ‘wrongly convicted’

A man jailed for a gangland-style assassination in Co Down could not be proven to have been at the scene, the Court of Appeal heard today.

Counsel for Jamie Smith claimed he was wrongly convicted of murdering Duncan ‘Dougie’ Morrison in Bangor amid evidence limited to potential involvement in so-called “dry runs”.

Senior judges were also told the jury received flawed directions on how to deal with an incoherent prosecution based on his alleged intent and knowledge of the planned attack.

Smith (44) is currently serving a minimum 21-year-sentence for his role in the killing of Mr Morrison and attempting to kill Stephen Ritchie in May 2011.

In a landmark legal move, he is seeking to establish that a change in the law on joint enterprise casts doubt on the safety of his conviction.

It is the first case of its kind to be referred to the Court of Appeal in Northern Ireland as a possible miscarriage of justice.

The two victims were blasted with a sawn-off shotgun and a 9mm pistol at a flat in Bangor.

Murder victim Dougie Morrison

Smith and co-accused Peter Greer (47) were both found guilty of murder, attempted murder and two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Two gunmen believed to have carried out the shooting were never identified, and no motive was established for the attack described as a planned and targeted assassination carried out with ruthless efficiency.

A day before the murder Smith and Greer — who both lived in Belfast at the time of the shooting — were said to have been captured on CCTV making a “dry run” in a Volkswagen Golf.

They were also seen later travelling in convoy in a stolen Honda Civic, and on the morning of the shooting surveillance cameras picked them up driving towards Newtownards.

Smith was later arrested in the Golf travelling back to Belfast, with the key to the Honda found under his driving seat.

Despite a previous failed challenge to his conviction, his case was sent back to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) —an independent body set up to examine potential miscarriages of justice.

The referral is based on a change in the law on joint enterprise cases where two or more defendants are charged with the same crime.

In 2016, the Supreme Court held that the law had been wrongly applied for more than 30 years, with the bar set too low for establishing the required intent of any secondary co-accused.

Opening the appeal, Paul Taylor KC said there were no known links between Smith and the victims.

He repeatedly stressed the need to establish that his client knew about the plan to carry out the murder in order for him to be convicted as part of a joint enterprise.

“The jury could not be sure that Mr Smith was the principal or present at the scene, or as a getaway driver,” Mr Taylor argued. “What is the remaining evidence against Mr Smith if he wasn’t present? That can only consist, at its highest, of being involved in the dry-runs.”

According to the prosecution, Smith provided an implausible account and lied during police interviews.

But the defence maintained there was not the necessary evidence that he knew about the planned assassinations.

Mr Taylor added: “The difficulties caused to the jury in this case were exacerbated by the incoherent nature of the prosecution case and the judge’s misdirections.”

Reserving judgment in the appeal, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan pledged to give a decision as soon as possible.