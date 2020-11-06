Man jailed for Belvoir Forest sex attack on dog walker

A 54-year old man who attacked and sexually assaulted a dog-walker in a Belfast park has been handed a two-year sentence.

As she jailed Christopher Martin McGuinness for the October 2018 attack, Judge Donna McColgan QC ruled that he was a dangerous offender, and imposed an extended period on licence.

This measure, she said, was necessary for the protection of the public due to the "significant risk" McGuinness posed to society.

The incident occurred on a busy and bright Sunday afternoon in Belvoir Forest Park, and has had a lasting impact on the woman, who was 53 when she was attacked and who feared she would be raped.

McGuinness - who has previous convictions for both sexual abuse and violence against women - displayed no empathy for his victim and stated "it was tough luck on her, I don't do apologies or remorse."

He was handed a two-year sentence at Belfast Crown Court, and as he was deemed dangerous he may not be automatically released on licence after serving half his sentence.

Instead, he may spend the full two years behind bars, and when released he will be on licence for a further five years. During this extended period, he will be recalled to prison if he breaches any terms of his licence.

Due to prior sexual offending, McGuinness is already the subject of a Sexual Offenders Prevention Order, and is on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period.

The incident occurred at Belvoir Forest Park at around 2pm on Sunday October 21, 2018 when the female victim was walking her dogs.

She was listening to music on earphones when she became aware of her dogs barking at something behind her.

She turned round and McGuinness - who had a scarf round his face - ran towards her with a stick in his hand. She shouted at him to keep back, but he continued to advance and an altercation ensued.

McGuinness then pushed the woman against a tree which caused her to fall, and whilst on the ground he straddled her torso and pinned her down.

She felt fearful for her life and of being raped, and called for help. Her dogs continued barking and McGuinness then got off her and hit her around six times on her head and face with the stick before fleeing the scene. She was left with swelling to her head and hands.

Other park users came to her aid, and an electric card and bank card were found at the scene. McGuinness was identified from those cards, the matter was reported to police, and he was arrested at his Ormeau Road home around an hour after the attack.

During interview he claimed he had no memory of the incident as he had been on a three-day drink and drugs binge.

As she sentenced McGuinness, Judge McColgan spoke of the affect the incident has had on the woman he attacked.

In a statement she made, the victim said: "It's been two years since I was attacked in Belvoir Forest Park and it's left a lasting impact.

"The fact it was on a Sunday during the day in broad daylight and with many walking about the forest means there is no part of the day or night that feels exactly safe when I'm outside and on my own."

When walking her dogs, the woman now carries a hiking pole and rape alarm for protection, and has been left with a general mistrust of male pedestrians behind her.

Also noted by Judge McColgan was McGuinness's attitude to his victim in the aftermath of the incident, his relevant criminal record and his refusal to tackle his alcohol addiction.

The Judge revealed that when talking to a Probation Officer, McGuinness claimed he "didn't do apologies or remorse" and said "women want equality but when they are assaulted, they cry inequality and they can't have it all their own way."

Judge McColgan added that the only mitigation in the case was McGuinness's pleas to charges of common assault and sexual assault.

Imposing a two-year sentence, with an extended five-year licence period, Judge McColgan said this necessary as McGuinness posed a "significant risk to members of the public" due to further violent or sexual offending.