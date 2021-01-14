Man jailed for damaging screens and windows at Belfast Ramada hotel

A man who punched and kicked screens and windows at a hotel in Belfast city centre has been jailed for six months.

Gary O'Hara also knocked over a plant pot at the Ramada and lashed out at a PSNI officer amid attempts to arrest him.

The 29-year-old, of Rossnareen Avenue in the city, was convicted of criminal damage, attempted criminal damage, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard police were called to the hotel on Talbot Street at around 6.30am on August 13 last year.

Prosecution barrister Eoin Macdonald said: "Mr O'Hara had punched the perspex screen at the reception desk, knocking it off the counter.

"He then proceeded to kick at the front doors and windows of the hotel, kicked over a plant pot at the front door causing a large chip in the side."

O'Hara was detained at the scene while shouting abuse and "swearing frantically".

He then kicked a car as he was being taken to a police vehicle and swung at a constable, but failed to connect.

Due to his increasing violence O'Hara was placed in a PSNI Land Rover.

"He spat on the wall of the truck on the way to custody," Mr Macdonald added.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Toner told the court O'Hara had emerged from a previous spell in custody with no support in the community.

Citing his client's addiction and mental health issues, the lawyer said: "He has absolutely no recollection of any of this.

"This is a young man angry, highly intoxicated and lashing out."

Judge Liam McStay described O'Hara's criminal record as "absolutely formidable".

Imposing a total of six months imprisonment, he said: "Giving what credit I can, it's still a case which has to be dealt with by a firm custodial sentence."