Man jailed for gangland killing in Co Down fails in bid to clear his name

A man jailed for a gangland-style killing in Co Down has failed in a landmark legal bid to clear his name.

Senior judges rejected claims that Jamie Smith, 44, was wrongly found guilty of murdering Duncan ‘Dougie’ Morrison and attempting to murder Stephen Ritchie.

The victims were blasted with a sawn-off shotgun and a 9mm pistol at a flat in Bangor in May 2011.

In the first case of its kind referred to the Court of Appeal in Northern Ireland, Smith attempted to establish that a change in the law on joint enterprise cast doubt on the safety of his conviction.

Defence lawyers disputed evidence that he had the alleged intent or knowledge of the planned attack.

But Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan ruled today: “The jury were entitled to convict Smith as a secondary party of murder on the basis of assisting in the common plan to assassinate two men.”

Smith and co-accused Peter Greer, 47, were both found guilty of murder, attempted murder and two counts of possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Two gunmen believed to have carried out the shooting were never identified, and no motive was established for the attack described as a planned and targeted assassination carried out with ruthless efficiency.

A day before the murder Smith and Greer - who both lived in Belfast at the time of the shooting - were said to have been captured on CCTV making a "dry run" in a Volkswagen Golf.

They were also seen later travelling in convoy in a stolen Honda Civic, and on the morning of the shooting surveillance cameras picked them up driving towards Newtownards.

Smith was later arrested in the Golf travelling back to Belfast, with the key to the Honda found under his driving seat.

He is currently serving a minimum 21-year sentence for his role in the murder and attempted murder.

Despite a previous failed challenge to his conviction, Smith’s case was sent back to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) - an independent body set up to examine potential miscarriages of justice.

The referral is based on a change in the law on joint enterprise cases where two or more defendants are charged with the same crime.

In 2016, the Supreme Court held that the law had been wrongly applied for more than 30 years, with the bar set too low for establishing the required intent of any secondary co-accused.

Smith’s legal team argued that he could not be proven to have been at the scene of the murder and was wrongly convicted amid evidence limited to alleged involvement in the dry run.

Appeal judges were also told the jury received flawed directions on how to deal with an incoherent prosecution.

However, the court backed Crown submissions that it had been a well organised assassination where the objective from the outset was to kill.

“Once the jury concluded on the “very strong” circumstantial case that (Smith) participated in that plan it would have been perverse for the jury to conclude that he did not have the necessary intent,” Dame Siobhan said.

Dismissing the CCRC reference, she confirmed: “We are entirely satisfied that no substantial injustice arises by virtue of the change in the law.”