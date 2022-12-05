Man jailed for horrific sexual assault on newborn baby loses legal bid to have sentence reduced

The Court of Appeal rejected claims that the 24-year sentence imposed was manifestly excessive. Photo: Stock image

A man who subjected a 12-day-old baby boy to an “horrific” sexual assault has lost his legal battle to secure a reduced prison term.

The Court of Appeal rejected claims that the 24-year sentence imposed for the attack in Annalong, Co Down was manifestly excessive.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan said the crimes against a new-born child “represents depravity which right thinking people would not begin to contemplate”.

The 29-year-old defendant cannot be named to protect his victim’s identity.

In September 2018 the baby was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries to his head, body and private parts, spending 13 days in intensive care.

Despite making a good recovery, there remain significant risks of developing epilepsy and learning difficulties.

The defendant, who had been looking after the child when the injuries were sustained, told police he may have shaken or been too rough in trying to get him to relax.

In 2021, however, he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and the sexual assault of a child.

A sentence of 24 years - 19 to be served in prison and five on licence - was imposed to punish the man and protect the public.

Challenging the term handed down, defence lawyers argued that premeditation and lack of remorse were wrongly identified as aggravating features.

They also claimed there was no evidence that it had been a premeditated attack.

Although the Court of Appeal identified some flaws in the sentencing process, Dame Siobhan ruled that because of the exceptional circumstances it was not manifestly excessive.

“The facts of this case are particularly horrific given that the offending behaviour was directed towards a 12-day old baby,” she said.

“It is hard to imagine a more significant assault on a defenceless child.”

Dismissing the appeal, the Lady Chief Justice emphasised the defendant’s failure to provide any real explanation or offer remorse.

“This was not a case of a baby being shaken by a new father losing momentary control,” she added.

“In addition, the appellant perpetrated an extremely serious sexual assault which if not premeditated represents depravity which right thinking people would not begin to contemplate.”