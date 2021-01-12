Man jailed for making threats in Belfast B&B

The accused got a five-month sentence for a slew of menacing abuse and slurs.

A man has been jailed for making hate-fuelled threats to shoot and smash in the head of another resident at a Belfast bed and breakfast.

Angelo Eagleson, 39, received a five-month sentence for the tirade of menacing abuse and slurs about the victim's race and sexuality.

Eagleson targeted the other man in October last year at the B&B on University Street where they were both living.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard he issued the threats via a member of staff at the premises.

"The defendant reportedly stated that he had a gun and would shoot him, and he had a hammer and would smash his head in," a prosecution lawyer said.

"The injured party was of the belief that he would carry out these threats."

District Judge Fiona Bagnall was told Eagleson's comments are believed to have been motivated by hate.

"The defendant made a number of abusive remarks to the injured party in relation to his race and sexual orientation, calling him a 'n*****', 'bender' and 'faggot'," the lawyer added.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott stressed that Eagleson admitted a charge of threats to kill at the first opportunity.

"It's a classic case of he didn't have a gun or a hammer, it was a threat made in drugs," Mr MacDermott submitted.

Giving credit for the guilty plea, Mrs Bagnall said: "However, there is aggravation and that is also taken into consideration. There will be five months custody."