Man jailed for murdering Belfast boxer Eamonn Magee Jr fails in bid to overturn conviction

Orhan Koca was handed a life sentence, with a minimum tariff of 14 years, for the murder of Eamonn Magee in 2015

A man jailed for the murder of rising Belfast boxing star Eamonn Magee Jr has failed in a legal bid to overturn his conviction.

The Court of Appeal rejected Orhan Koca’s claims that he thought he was only pleading guilty to the manslaughter of his estranged wife’s new boyfriend.

Senior judges also dismissed his challenge to the minimum 14-year prison sentence imposed for the fatal stabbing in the west of the city.

Lord Justice McCloskey declared today: “This was an appalling, cowardly murder of a defenceless victim, striking at the foundations of the rule of law in any civilised society bereft of any mitigating or redeeming feature.”

Mr Magee, 22, was stabbed six times during the attack outside a house at Summerhill Park, Twinbrook in May 2015.

Koca, a 39-year-old Turkish national, was said to have been motivated by jealousy when he armed himself and went to his former family home with an intent to kill the engineering student and personal trainer.

His ex-partner had started a new relationship with Mr Magee after they met at a gym where he worked.

The young boxer also hoped to follow in the footsteps of his father - former welterweight champion Eamonn Magee Sr.

Koca initially denied the killing, claiming he had panicked and lunged at what he believed to be a house intruder with garden shears.

But he subsequently pleaded guilty and was jailed for what was described at trial as "a pre-meditated and planned murder which was both brutal and sustained".

Appealing the conviction, newly instructed defence lawyers argued that Koca mistakenly believed the confession formed part of a deal to secure a 10-year prison sentence.

They claimed he had misunderstood the legal process due to intellectual limitations and English being his second language.

Judges were told Koca would never have pleaded guilty to murder if he had fully appreciated the situation.

However, Lord Justice McCloskey held that his assertions were “bare, unsubstantiated (and) manifestly self-serving”.

Dismissing Koca’s legal challenge, he stated: “The court concludes without hesitation that this appeal is wholly lacking in substance and merit.

“Considered at its notional zenith, it is impoverished from beginning to end.

“In short, the court concludes that there are no reasons for doubting the safety of the appellant’s conviction.”

The victim’s father attended remotely with other members of his family for the judgment.

Following the verdict Mr Magee told the judge: “I appreciate your decision. I actually thought you might have given him a couple more years for pre-meditated murder.”

But Lord Justice McCloskey explained to him: “That is something that was beyond the powers of this court.”