Man jailed for raping schoolgirl in Co Down has appeal rejected

An American man jailed for raping a schoolgirl in Co Down has failed in a bid to overturn his conviction.

The Court of Appeal rejected claims that jurors were not properly warned about the credibility of a complainant who first disclosed the abuse while being treated in mental health facilities.

Dismissing the challenge, Mr Justice Scoffield ruled: “we have not been persuaded that the verdicts are unsafe.”

Now in his mid 50s and from the United States, the defendant is not being named to protect his victim’s identity.

In 2021 a jury at Newry Crown Court convicted him of raping and sexually assaulting her.

The charges relate to incidents in the girl’s bedroom on dates between April 2013 and March 2016, when she was aged 13-15.

The allegations emerged in 2017 while she was an inpatient at a mental health facility.

Messages written on a series of post-it notes and given to a nurse set out details of the assaults.

She described having no control over the abuse, and of enduring terrible flashbacks despite trying to block out what had happened.

The defendant argued that her psychiatric history was relevant to an assessment of her credibility.

It emerged that she suffered from auditory and visual hallucinations, including a competing narrative of having a ‘good voice’ and a ‘bad voice’.

The notes included separate allegations that her brother had been hit by the same perpetrator, but when police spoke to the sibling he could not recall any attacks.

Reference was also made to the complainant having retracted a previous allegation that she had been dragged about by a nurse.

The man’s appeal centred on the adequacy and extent to which the trial judge directed the jury on treating her evidence with care.

Defence lawyers claimed there had been a failure to make clear they were being warned or advise them that the complainant’s evidence was unsupported.

But the court identified no reasons which would justify intervention.

“We do not consider that the way in which the trial judge dealt with each of these issues was

unreasonable,” Mr Justice Scoffield said.

Rejecting submissions about the unsupported nature of the allegations, he pointed out: “The whole thrust of the judge’s summing-up was that this was a case where the complainant’s

oral evidence stood against that of the defendant.”

The care warning and directions fully complied with legal requirements, the court held.

Mr Justice Scoffield confirmed: “The overarching question is whether the way in which the judge dealt with the particular issues fell within the discretionary range reasonably open to him. We conclude that it did.”