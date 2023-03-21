Man jailed for sexually abusing adopted daughter and her friend in Co Antrim ‘house of horrors’

A 69-year old man who sexually abused his adopted daughter and her friend in his “house of horrors” was jailed today for nine years and five months.

As well as abusing the youngsters, he also made both girls carry out sexual acts on each other when they were both aged under 10.

Imposing a custody probation order comprising nine years and five months in jail followed by one year on probation, Judge Patricia Smyth branded the historic sexual abuse as “depraved.”

The Belfast Recorder noted that whilst the defendant — who can't be named to protect the identity of his two victims — initially denied their allegations and accused them of lying, he has now accepted his guilt.

Addressing the defendant, who appeared at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink with HMP Maghaberry, Judge Smyth told him: “After years of being called liars, both of them are now completely vindicated. There is only one liar in this court, and that is you.”

She also paid tribute to the “courage and strength” of both victims, who are now women, for coming forward, pursuing their abuser and securing justice.

Judge Smyth said: “You robbed both of these young children of their innocence. You committed sexual acts against (your adopted daughter), you made the girls commit sexual acts on you and you demonstrated the extent of your depravity by inciting these young children to commit sexual against each other.”

The court heard the abuse of the children occurred over a period spanning from 1985 until 1992 when the defendant was aged between 30 and 37.

Describing what he made the girls do to each other and to him in his “house of horrors” in Carrickfergus as “depraved and twisted”, Judge Smyth said that despite his pleas, he has shown no remorse or victim insight.

The abuse ended in 1992 when, aged 10, the defendant's adopted daughter ran away from home and sought refuge in a children's home.

She told a social worker what had happened to her and her friend — but when he was questioned about this, the defendant managed to persuade the authorities with false claims that she was lying.

Despite this, years later both women went to the PSNI and again disclosed what had happened them as children.

The defendant was arrested in Blackpool, brought back to Northern Ireland and after being interviewed again, he finally admitted what he had done.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to nine counts of gross indecency with or towards a child and four counts of indecent assault on a female.

Judge Smyth noted the defendant had a clear criminal record and has not offended since.

As she passed the sentence, the Judge spoke of the “damage and harm” caused to both victims who continue to suffer “anguish and distress”.

The pensioner will be subject to a 10-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order when he is released from jail and he will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.