Man jailed for sexually abusing stepdaughter over eight-year period

"What happened to you was wrong, you were a child," the judge told the victim.

A woman who was sexually abused by her stepfather over an eight-year period, starting in 1986 when she was aged seven, wept in the Crown Court in Derry when her abuser was jailed for eight years.

The victim, who in a statement to the court stated, "the trauma may still interfere with my life, but I am now at peace now that this journey is over", listened as Judge Neil Rafferty KC told her, "what happened to you was wrong, you were a child".

He added: "The courts have indicated time and time again that for the sexual abuse of children, those offenders must understand they will receive condign sentences for their offending.”

The defendant, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of his victim, pleaded guilty to a total of eight indecent assault charges which included oral penetration, digital penetration, masturbation and sexually touching his stepdaughter in their family home.

The victim said that her happy childhood memories had been replaced by sadness, trauma and revulsion because of the abuse.

She said she had a fear of now being believed, but Judge Rafferty told her, "you have come forward and you have been believed”.

“Your stand has been totally vindicated,” he continued. “You have started not a new chapter in your life but a new book. You are a courageous woman".

Describing the abuse as "a substantial campaign of sexual offending which involved digital penetration and oral penetration", Judge Rafferty said the defendant originally denied the offences but on the day of his trial last February he pleaded guilty to his crimes.

He said because of the defendant's significant physical and mental health issues he wished the Prison Service to be aware that the defendant was at a high risk of self harm.

He said if the defendant had been convicted following a trial, the sentence would have been 13 years.

But because of mitigating factors such as the defendant's guilty pleas and because of his physical and mental health, the sentence would be eight years imprisonment followed by three years statutory supervision.

He also placed the defendant on the Sexual Offender's Register "until further notice" and also put in place a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for 15 years.