Man jailed for 'shocking and alarming' double rape of teenagers in Belfast

A 43-year old man who violently raped two young women after luring them back to his flat has been handed a 13-year sentence for the "shocking and alarming" attack.

Orhan Kibar - who is originally from Turkey and has been living in Northern Ireland since 2005 - was convicted earlier this year of raping two women in the early hours of November 24, 2017.

The women - who were 18 and 19 at the time - met Kibar outside Queen's Students Union. He invited the girls back to his flat, where he attacked and raped one in his bathroom before turning his attention to her friend.

Judge Paul Ramsey QC praised both victims for the "resourcefulness and courage" they displayed which brought their attacker to justice, telling Kibar that on the evening in question he was clearly seeking sex with someone, whether they consented or not.

The Judge said Kibar "deliberately targeted these two girls he knew were vulnerable by reason of their intoxication", adding "once they agreed to go to his flat, their fate was sealed."

Despite his conviction, Kibar has maintained his innocence and continues his assertion that his two victims approached him on the street and invited themselves back to his flat for a "sex party".

Kibar also maintains that all the sexual activity in his flat was not only consensual but was instigated by the friends.

His barrister Ken McMahon said that since his conviction, Kibar has spoken to probation about what happened and that he expressed differences in culture and spoke of "the way girls here dress and behave and drink."

It also emerged a probation officer spoke of Kibar's sense of entitlement, and concluded: "There will not be one word of regret, apology or shame from this man to at least provide some crumb of comfort to his victims."

Belfast Crown Court heard probation subsequently assessed Kibar as presenting a significant danger to the public, with a high likelihood of re-offending.

Kibar's version of events was rejected by a jury, who unanimously convicted him of three counts of rape and one count of false imprisonment.

During the two-week trial, the jury heard that after encountering the friends outside the Student Union at Queen's at around 1.30am, he invited them back to his Russell Court flat on Claremont Street where he claimed a party was taking place.

There was no party, and once inside the property the 19-year old soon fell asleep, while the 18-year was offered a cigarette.

The 18-year old went to the bathroom, and when she was on the toilet, Kibar followed her and locked the door. He was aggressive, there was a lengthy struggle and he raped and imprisoned her in the bathroom in an ordeal which lasted around half an hour.

She was finally able to flee and make her escape from the flat when she bit him on the hand.

As she was fleeing, she didn't see her friend in the living room and ran onto the street. By chance, she bumped into someone she knew and in a distressed state, she described what had just happened and the police were called immediately.

Meanwhile, inside the flat Kibar then turned his attention to her sleeping friend, who was woken with him on top of her raping her, in his bedroom. She told Kibar she needed to go to the toilet and after a few minutes he let her go to the bathroom.

As she stepped out, a now naked Kibar pushed her back into the bathroom and during a struggle he broke one of her fingers. He then held her down and raped her a second time, before she too managed to escape. As she was fleeing the apartment, she encountered police officers alerted by her friend in the corridor of the block of flats.

She was able to point them to Kibar's flat and he was arrested. During his evidence at the trial, Kibar claimed that he had sex with both women separately - but only because they wanted him to.

He denied hurting them, said the sexual activity they instigated was consensual, and when asked about the bite to his hand, he said this was down to "rough sex" with the 18-year old.

Since arriving in the UK aged 29, Kibar has been diagnosed with a range of mental health issues, there have been concerns about his anger and aggressive behaviour and he did not always take his medication.

Branding Kibar's actions on the night in question as "callous", Crown prosecutor Charles MacCreanor QC said he was violent and raped both woman "despite their obvious distress" as well as displaying "a sense of entitlement which came out when he was giving his evidence."

Defence barrister Ken McMahon QC branded as "inaccurate" claims that Kibar targeted the woman deliberately and instead suggested he was out "looking for people he could befriend."

Pointing out Kibar has no criminal record or history of violence and sexual assault, Mr McMahon spoke of a difference of culture, and said "prison will give him time to reflect that what he did that night was very very wrong and he must not do it again."

Passing the sentence, Judge Ramsey noted Kibar's "deluded thinking about woman" and said he displayed a "determination" to have sex that night, with or without consent.

The Judge also described Kibar's behaviour as "cold and collected", said he was someone prepared to use violence to get his own way and added: "I find this behaviour in a mature man as both alarming and shocking."

Kibar was handed a 13-year sentence, with a three-year extended licence period imposed. He was also made the subject of a ten-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order which will take effect when he is released from jail, and will be on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.