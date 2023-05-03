Man ‘linked to spate of Co Antrim burglaries’ released on bail

A man suspected of being involved in a spree of rural burglaries that netted a gang more than £70,000 worth of tools and vehicles has been granted bail.

A detective sergeant told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, it was the police case that Samuel Todd (38) is an “integral part” of a crime gang responsible for “24 incidents of rural burglaries and thefts” in mid and east Co Antrim.

He also said the Newtownabbey man had recently been attacked by paramilitaries in Ballyclare town centre.

While most of the burglaries were committed between June and October of 2022, the final incident was on April 7 this year, two weeks before he was rearrested, charged and remanded.

Todd, currently of no fixed abode, faces 28 charges, including 16 burglaries of non-dwellings.

He is also accused of four counts of criminal damage, four of theft from a vehicle, one theft and one attempted burglary with intent to steal.

Todd, who appeared in court by video-link from jail, is alleged to have burgled buildings and sheds in Ballymena, Broughshane, Carnlough, Glarryford, Islandmagee and Randalstown, often targeting neighbouring or nearby properties in a single night.

One property on the Killycowan Road in Glarryford was hit twice in two weeks last August.

It was heard that the majority of stolen items were power tools such as chainsaws, strimmers, leaf blowers, drills, angle grinders, generators and even a boat engine.

There were also high-value items including a £15,000 Toyota truck, a £3,000 trailer, a £1,500 pressure washer and a £900 diesel tank.

The detective sergeant said even with a conservative estimate, the victims had lost at least £70,000 worth of belongings.

The court heard that each incident followed a very similar pattern – sheds, outbuildings or vehicles were broken into during the early hours, items were taken and frequently an "oil-like substance was sprayed on surfaces”.

The detective constable said that while there was no forensic or facial identification evidence, Todd had been arrested on the basis that at each incident, cell site analysis placed a mobile phone allegedly attributable to him within a mile or two or the burglaries.

He added that Todd was arrested, questioned and freed on police bail in March, with officers believing the fact he knew he was under investigation would deter him from committing further offences.

However, on April 7, according to the police, he was one of two masked intruders who broke into an office on the Island Road in Randalstown and stole £200.

The detective constable said that the day before Todd was rearrested last week, he claimed he was “attacked by paramilitaries” in an alleyway off Ballyclare’s Main Street, with the perpetrators “stomping on his head”.

Given that alleged threat to Todd’s safety and the high risk of reoffending, the detective constable said police were opposed to bail.

Describing the Crown case as “flimsy and light on detail”, Todd’s defence counsel stressed the defendant disputes the mobile number is his or can be attributed to him.

“The threshold for connection has been met but not by much,” declared the barrister, adding that without more, “it’s very difficult to see how a decision to prosecute could be maintained”.

He argued that Todd was satisfied there is no threat against him, and with mobile phone examinations likely to take a significant time, he should be granted bail.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said while he accepted police concerns, “on balance” he believed that Todd should be released on bail with stringent conditions.

Freeing Todd on his own bail of £500 with a surety of £500, the judge imposed a condition on his residence, as well as a curfew, tagging, prohibitions on alcohol, having or using a mobile phone and travelling in a private vehicle.

And having heard police are searching for a second male who was named in court, the judge barred Todd from contacting him.

The case was adjourned to May 15.