Man living in tent stole perfumes from store ‘because he wanted to go to prison’

The 33-year-old's sentencing was deferred to see if he can stay out of trouble. — © Liam McBurney

A man who was living out of a tent stole more than £1,000 worth of fragrances because he wanted to go to prison, a court heard today.

Carl Ritchie had taken a “fatalistic view” towards his future when he repeatedly targeted the House of Fraser department store in Belfast, his lawyer said.

Sentencing of the 33-year-old was deferred to see if he can stay out of trouble.

Ritchie, with a current address on the city’s Old Holywood Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was detained on November 17 last year after trying to leave the shop with a bag containing perfumes valued at £824.

Prosecutors said another £477 worth of fragrances was stolen from the store earlier in the same month but never recovered.

Following his arrest Ritchie was “disarmingly frank” about his motivations.

“(He said) he committed the offences because he wanted to go to jail,” District Judge Steven Keown observed.

The court was told Ritchie spent a period at that time living out of a tent in Donaghadee, Co Down.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd submitted: “While there was clearly a financial motivation, he also took a fatalistic view to how this would turn out.

“But he is now residing with his partner and his view of life has changed.”

With Ritchie in breach of a previously imposed suspended term, Mr Keown decided to defer sentencing for six months.

The judge warned: “The only way he stays out of jail is if he keeps out of trouble (in the meantime).”