Man loses damages battle with Harland & Wolff shipyard over asbestos-related condition

The judge said there were too many "short-comings, deficits and contradictions in the plaintiff’s case"

A man with an asbestos-related condition allegedly linked to his father’s job at Belfast shipyard has lost a High Court battle for damages.

James Moore sought compensation for exposure to dust and fibres on heavily contaminated work clothing brought into the family’s home during his childhood.

But a judge rejected his action against Harland & Wolff amid doubts about the level of contact during a legally-permitted period of liability.

Mr Moore, a 71-year-old company director, discovered that he has the lung condition pleural plaques back in 2012.

He came into contact with asbestos on the coat and overalls worn by his late father on return from working as a pipe lagger at the shipyard, it was claimed.

The alleged exposure continued until he married and moved out of the family’s east Belfast home in September 1974.

Legal action was taken against Harland & Wolff and another firm over a separate period of his father’s employment.

Based on a previous court ruling, however, liability for secondary or exposure to asbestos dust and fibres only arises for periods after October 1965 because the risk of injury was not reasonably foreseeable before that date.

In evidence, Mr Moore described hiding under his father’s work coat as a child and having it placed on his bed for extra warmth on cold nights.

He recalled that the coat and overalls felt prickly to the touch.

Lawyers for the defendants suggested that by his teenage years Mr Moore would have been spending less time at home and not playing under his father’s coat.

Ruling on the action, Mr Justice McAlinden held on the balance of probabilities that the plaintiff developed his condition through contact with asbestos on his father’s work clothing.

But Mr Moore failed to establish that exposure to dust and particles in the family home between 1965 and 1974 materially contributed to the risk of pleural plaques.

“There are just too many short-comings, deficits and contradictions in the plaintiff’s case for me to be able to simply sweep them all aside,” the judge said.

“Particularly when that period followed on from a 14-year period of what was in all likelihood a longer period of more intensive exposure.”

He confirmed: “In light of this finding, the plaintiff’s claim fails.”