Man ‘lured to north Belfast flat and stabbed’

A man was stabbed up to five times and hit with a hammer after being “lured” to a flat in north Belfast, a court heard today.

The victim claimed he was attacked from behind on entering the property at Antrim Close late on Monday night.

Details emerged as 25-year-old James Allsopp appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court over his alleged role in the stabbing.

Allsopp, of no fixed abode, faces charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

A second defendant, Aaron Kingston-Trotman, was also arrested for suspected drug offences in connection with the same incident.

The 26-year-old, from Imperial Drive in Belfast, appeared on charges of possessing heroin, cocaine and cannabis, all with intent to supply.

Allsopp did not seek bail and was remanded in custody until July 26.

During Kingston-Trotman’s bid to be released a detective set out the alleged circumstances of the attack.

Police discovered the victim, understood to be in his twenties, at a filling station on the Antrim Road where he had gone to request an ambulance.

“He alleged that he had been lured to a flat at Antrim Close where he was hit across the body and stabbed four to five times,” the detective said.

The man claimed that when he went into the property someone emerged from behind a living room door and struck him on the head from behind.

He was attacked again with a hammer when he fell to the floor, the court heard.

Stab wounds were inflicted to his buttock and hand during the assault.

Police who attended the address discovered Kingston-Trotman holding a number of bags, one of which was said to have tipped over to reveal a large quantity of white powder.

Deal bags containing brown powder and a pack of suspected herbal cannabis were found on him during searches.

The detective disclosed that tests on some of the seized substances have confirmed the presence of cocaine and heroin.

Defence solicitor Damien Trainor stressed that Kingston-Trotman has not been charged with any assault or named as responsible for the attack.

Referring to the alleged drug offences, Mr Trainor added: “He is entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

Bail was refused, however, due to the risk of re-offending.

District Judge Steven Keown remanded Kingston-Trotman in custody to appear again on the same date as Allsopp.

Meanwhile, three men aged 20, 24 and 37, and a 35-year-old woman arrested as part of the investigation, have been released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.