Man needed surgery for jaw fractures after his head was stamped on in east Belfast attack, High Court hears

A man’s head was kicked and stamped on during an attack as he walked home in east Belfast, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors said he sustained multiple fractures to his jaw after being targeted by three assailants who got out of a car.

Details emerged as bail was granted to one of those accused of carrying out the assault earlier this month.

Aaron Black, 33, of Ravenswood Park in the city, denies a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The court heard the victim was walking home when a Toyota Corolla pulled up alongside him on the Beersbridge Road at around 1.40am on January 13.

He began to run but was chased and caught by three men who emerged from the vehicle.

“They forced him to the ground before kicking and stamping on his head,” a Crown lawyer said.

During a pause in the assault he managed to get up and flee down an adjacent street.

But the trio pursued him and inflicted further blows to the head before getting back into the car and driving off.

“He sustained several fractures to his mandible which has required surgery to repair,” the prosecutor disclosed.

The attack also left the man with a footwear mark on his forehead.

No motive for the assault was set out, but the victim has named Black as one of the three men allegedly responsible.

CCTV footage of the vehicle detectives suspect was used by the trio also features in the investigation.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd accepted there is a prima facie case against Black, but argued that the quality of camera recordings was insufficient for identification purposes.

Counsel confirmed that his client denies being one of the car’s occupants.

“Mr Black has made clear in police interviews that he was at his apartment at the time of the assault,” Mr Boyd added.

Granting bail to the accused, Lord Justice McCloskey ordered him to live under curfew at a relative’s home.

The judge also imposed an exclusion zone and prohibition on any contact with the injured party of co-defendants.