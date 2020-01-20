Man on drugs charge was arrested at the home of tragic Strathfoyle couple

A man was arrested in a house in Strathfoyle where the bodies of a man and a woman were found, a police officer told Londonderry's Magistrates Court on Monday.

The police witness told District Judge Barney McElholm, that the defendant, Paul Kineton (46) from Bond's Hill, was found in the house when officers responded to reports of two sudden deaths in the house last Friday evening.

Kim Hazlett who was 23 and her partner Patrick Stokes, also believed to be in his 20s, were found unconscious at their Claragh Court home.

The defendant was charged with breaching previously imposed bail conditions by not being at his address during curfew hours.

He was also charged with possessing the drugs Xanax and Pregabalin last Friday evening.

Opposing bail, the officer said that inside the house as well as finding the two bodies, the police also found the defendant.

He was searched and in his pocket the police found a quantity of drugs as well as a packet of six blue tablets which had been secreted inside his underwear.

Following his arrest the defendant told the police he'd found blue tablets in a bedside locker in the house and had consumed them.

He also told the police "someone had given him the other tablets".

Kim Hazlett with partner Patrick Stokes who were found dead in their home at the weekend

The police witness said investigations into the sudden deaths of the man and women were continuing and that no post mortems had yet been carried out.

He opposed bail on the grounds that he believed Kineton had a history of ignoring bail conditions.

Applying for bail, defence barrister Sinead Rogan said the defendant had been granted bail from the same court last October and proposed to live at his father's address.

She said the defendant had gone to his father's home after he had left his Bond's Hill bail address.

Mr McElholm said the defendant could simply have asked the court to vary his bail address.

"Kineton couldn't be bothered and neither can I," he said.