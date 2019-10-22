Man on joint murder charge has his bail revoked after ignoring curfew

One of three men jointly charged with the murder of a man in Londonderry last year has had his bail revoked after he appeared at the city's Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Ryan Walters (20), who is originally from Strabane, was granted High Court bail on October 7.

He denies murdering Edward Meenan (52) on November 25 last year.

Mr Meenan's body was found with multiple stab wounds in an alleyway near his home at Creggan Street in Derry.

A detective constable told District Judge Mark McGarrity that the defendant's High Court bail conditions included that he must reside at an agreed bail address in Co Down.

However, security firm G4S reported to the police that over the weekend the defendant was out of his bail address during the agreed curfew times. When officers checked the bail address they spoke to the defendant's mother who said he'd gone to Belfast to meet up with his brother. The police searched for the defendant but they couldn't find him. Then just after 8am yesterday the officer said the defendant handed himself in to police in Strabane where he was then arrested and brought to court.

Objecting to bail, the police witness said the PSNI believe the defendant "is a genuine risk to members of the public and that he will not abide by any court bail conditions".

Applying for bail defence solicitor John Fahy said Walters had shown a responsible attitude by turning himself in to police. He said his decision to stay with his brother in breach of his curfew was reckless and irresponsible.

The District Judge said due to the gravity of the charge the defendant faced and due to his failure to adhere to previously imposed court bail conditions, he was remanding the defendant in custody until November 14.