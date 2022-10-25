Man on trial for rape and sexual assault of schoolgirl at Royal Portrush Golf Club declines to give evidence

A man accused of raping a teenage schoolgirl on Royal Portrush Golf Club’s course has declined to take the witness box.

Following the end of the Crown’s case against Neil Graham, trial judge Roseanne McCormick KC enquired whether the 23-year-old would be giving any evidence.

Defence KC Neil Connor confirmed to the Antrim Crown Court judge that Graham was advised “if he chooses not to do so, the jury may draw such inferences as appear proper from his failure to do so”.

“I can confirm that Neil Graham will not be giving evidence and nor is there any other other evidence that I would seek to place before the jury,” he told the judge.

Graham, from Ballinrees Lane in Macosquin, Coleraine, is on trial facing three allegations of rape and one of sexual assault, all alleged to have been committed during a single incident between August 16 and 19, 2017.

The jury heard the complainant and her friends had gone out to celebrate exam results when she met Graham in Kelly’s nightclub and the pair went for a “romantic walk” on the fairways of Royal Portrush Golf Club across the road.

It is the Crown’s case that once there, Graham tried to put his hand up the complainant’s skirt and was told no, and that when the pair were lying on the ground kissing, he tried again and she told him to “f*** off”.

Allegedly, Graham then proceeded to sexually assault and rape her, even though she told him “she didn’t want to” have sex.

After the attack, the court heard that Graham “pulled his trousers up, saying he had to go” and telling the complainant not to tell anyone.

Releasing the jury until Wednesday, Judge McCormick said that before the prosecution and defence begin their speeches, “I will give you legal directions that I consider you require to equip you for the decision making that you will be undertaking in the next days”.

The trial continues.