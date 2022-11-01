Man pleads guilty to causing damage to multiple cars in Belfast

A man has admitted repeatedly causing damage to cars in Belfast, it was confirmed today.

Timothy Mann will be sentenced next month after guilty pleas were entered at the city’s Magistrates Court.

The 58-year-old, of Castle Gardens in Belfast, faced nine counts of criminal damage to cars on dates between April 8 and June 4 this year.

The charges relate to two Volkswagen vehicles belonging to one injured party, and a Hyundai owned by another motorist.

No further details about the incidents have been disclosed at this stage.

But the Courts Service confirmed Mann pleaded guilty to all charges at a hearing today.

With proceedings adjourned to December 13 for pre-sentence reports, the defendant was remanded on continuing bail.