Man pleads guilty to murdering Patrycja Wyrebek in her Co Down home

A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his partner in her Co Down home almost two years ago.

Polish national David Lukasz Mietus, of Drumlane Park, Newry, had been due to stand trial next month for the murder of Patrycja Wyrebek on August 2, 2020.

But at Belfast Crown Court on Friday, his defence counsel Paddy Lyttle QC told Mr Justice O'Hara that he had an application to have Mietus re-arraigned on the single count of murder.

When the clerk of the court put the charge of murder to him, Mietus replied through an interpreter: "Yes. I plead guilty.''

Following his guilty plea, Mr Justice O'Hara told the defendant: "Mr Mietus, you have now pleaded guilty to the murder of Ms Wyrebek.

"As a result, I am imposing on you a sentence of life imprisonment. The next stage of the case will be that on May 27, 2022, I will hear submissions and I will then set the minimum period you are to serve in prison before you are considered for release.''

At the request of defence, Mr Justice O'Hara ordered a pre-sentence report to be compiled ahead of the tariff hearing next month.

Dawid Lukasz Mietus. Photo: Pacemaker

Prosecution counsel Neil Connor QC said he would be submitting to the court written material, including victim impact statements, on behalf of the members of the deceased's family.

Following the brief hearing, Mietus was remanded back into custody.

No details were given in court today (Friday) about the circumstance surrounding the murder.

But when Mietus first appeared in court charged with the murder, it was alleged Ms Wyrebek had died as a result of an "erotic sex act''.

Defence barrister Jonathan Browne told Newry Magistrates’ Court in August 2020 that Mietus claimed his partner had introduced him to that form of sexual intercourse.

“He said that on that night they both drank a large amount of alcohol, a bottle of wine each and vodka after,” Mr Browne added.

“He said the deceased became unresponsive during consensual sexual intercourse and that was at a time they were practising consensual erotic asphyxiation.

“The normal agreement between the two of them was that if there was any threat or danger to either of them, they would use a physical signal to stop the intercourse.

“He said that on the morning in question, she never gave him such signal to actually stop.

“This particular case being made is that this is entirely an accidental death in which there was no intention to kill or cause serious harm.

"This is without doubt an extremely tragic death.”