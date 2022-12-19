Man punched and spat on police officers in Belfast on Christmas Eve

A man who punched a police officer and chipped their tooth in Belfast has been jailed.

Francie Henry also spat on the victim’s PSNI colleague following his arrest in Christmas Eve last year.

The 21-year-old, of no fixed abode, was convicted of disorderly behaviour, assault on police and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard officers detained him for causing disturbances at an off-licence in the New Lodge Road area of north Belfast on December 24, 2021.

Henry became increasingly aggressive when he was taken into custody, threatening violence towards police.

As the charges were put to him, he allegedly told a member of staff: “You’re getting your head blown off.”

A Crown lawyer said he then punched one of the officers, chipping his tooth with the blow.

As Henry was being arrested for that attack he spat on another officer, striking him on the forehead.

Defence counsel Declan Quinn told the court his client suffers from hallucinations, serious mental health issues and a potential diagnosis of schizophrenia.

“He was arrested for a minor matter and it quickly escalated,” the barrister said.

Following submissions, Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop ruled that the offences crossed the custody threshold.

He ordered Henry to serve a total sentence of three months.