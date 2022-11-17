Man put female bouncer in headlock and punched her repeatedly after being put out of Belfast nightclub, court hears

The report said the watchdog received 778 complaints about lawyers in the six months to September 2. Photo: Stock image

A man put a female bouncer in a headlock and punched her repeatedly after being put out of a Belfast nightclub, a court heard today.

Caolan Wallace, 28, received a six-month suspended prison sentence for the attack which left the victim with a lacerated ear.

He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to the woman.

Wallace, of Cliftonville Parade in the city, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he had been removed from the premises at Donegall Street following a disturbance in the early hours of August 21 this year.

Wallace then approached another man involved in the incident as he spoke to a female member of door staff on nearby Union Street.

Prosecutors said he swung several punches over the victim’s shoulder, grabbed her in a headlock and then struck her repeatedly about the head and face.

Other members of staff had to intervene in a bid to stop the assault.

She sustained a swollen lip, swollen cheek and a laceration to her ear which required three stitches, the court heard.

Defence counsel said the two men had been put out of the nightclub after Wallace intervened when unwanted advances were made towards his work colleague.

The barrister contended: “He attempted to punch this other male, but such was his level of intoxication he got involved with a female member of door staff and didn’t realise who she was.”

District Judge Anne Marshall heard Wallace has also worked in the hospitality sector and deeply regrets the impact on his victim.

Imposing six months custody, suspended for 18 months, Ms Marshall told him: “Your behaviour on the night in question was appalling.

“No matter what happens inside a nightclub or bar, when people are removed from premises they need to go home, not continue to fight outside.”