Man raped girl (16) at Belfast’s Ormeau Park, court told

A man has gone on trial accused of the rape of a teenage girl in Belfast's Ormeau Park.

Paul Klandyk, (24), of Dunvegan Street in east Belfast, denies offences of rape and sexual assault.

A 12-person jury panel at Belfast Crown Court heard the alleged offences took place on the evening of Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Prosecution counsel Terence Mooney QC told the jury that the complainant and a female friend were walking through Ormeau Park to rendezvous with her mother when the alleged sex assaults took place.

He said that during the day the girls had "consumed a great deal of alcohol'' and the complainant at the time was aged 16.

Mr Mooney said that they had missed the train home and after consuming more alcohol, the two headed towards the park and the complainant phoned her mother who believed her daughter was "drunk and her speech was slurred.''

After arranging to be collected on the Ormeau Road, the two girls walked into the park and the complainant's friend became ill, said Mr Mooney.

He added: "It was around this time two men climbed over the locked gates to the park and a discussion started.''

The girls, said the prosecution counsel, were seeking directions from the men as to how to get out of the park.

As the four started walking towards the Ormeau Road, they became separated, the court heard.

"The complainant was with this defendant who was 22 at the time. We say the complainant was aged 16 and was drunk,'' said Mr Mooney.

"She says she was unsteady on her feet and needed his assistance to walk. At some stage, he took her off the path to where these sexual assaults took place.''

He said she had "little recollection of events which is not surprising given her inebriation''.

"What she does remember,'' added Mr Mooney, "Was that her dress was lifted, she was lying on the ground, the defendant was on top of her and he had sexual intercourse with her.''

The prosecutor told the jury, sitting with Judge Patrick Kinney, that the two girls were later reunited and went towards the Ormeau Road and waited for the complainant's mother.

On the journey home, the complainant started to cry and told her mother she had been raped.

The lawyer said her mother contacted the PSNI, a police investigation started and a trawl of CCTV footage "identified Paul Klandyk as one of the two men who was in the park with the complainant''.

"This defendant was arrested by police and at interview admitted that he was the person with the complainant but he said she 'didn't appear to be that drunk but a little tipsy' and that any sexual encounter between them was entirely consensual,'' said the prosecution counsel.

However, Mr Mooney told the jury "that is untrue'' but it was their task to decide "who is telling the truth''.

He said that during the course of the trial they will hear evidence from an expert who analysed the complainant's urine sample and found a quantity of alcohol in her body which the expert determined would have made her "stagger'' and cause "slurred speech''.

The senior prosecutor added that the jury would have to consider whether during this brief encounter there was consent or if the defendant had inquired that she was consenting to sexual intercourse.