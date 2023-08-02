Man refused bail after stabbing and hammer attack in north Belfast flat

A man was stabbed repeatedly and beaten with a hammer after attending a flat in north Belfast to take “hard drugs”, a court heard today.

The victim suffered wounds to his buttock, leg and hand during the attack at Antrim Close.

James Allsopp, 25, denies charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon in connection with the late night incident on June 26.

Allsopp, of no fixed abode, was refused bail today.

Police discovered the victim, aged in his 20s, at a filling station on the Antrim Road where he was requesting an ambulance.

He claimed to have been “lured” to the nearby block of flats and then stabbed up to five times.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard that as he entered the living room two other men hit him from behind, inflicting wounds which required three staples.

“This caused him to fall to the floor at which point he was further attacked by this defendant, James Allsopp, striking him on one leg with a hammer,” a detective contended.

“He alleged that he was stabbed two more times, in the left buttock and the right index finger, and a cut was observed to his left shin.”

The victim did not see anyone brandishing a blade, but claimed a knife was on the floor of the apartment after the attack finished.

Three other men aged 20, 24 and 37, and a 35-year-old woman also arrested at the flat were released on police bail pending further inquiries.

The detective added: “A substantial amount of white powder was seized.”

Defence solicitor Damien Trainor confirmed Allsopp denies being present during the assault.

Even though his client was named as an alleged assailant, Mr Trainor questioned the credibility of the injured party’s account.

“This is a person who, in his own statement, travelled to this property to misuse hard drugs,” the lawyer said.

“There were no weapons recovered and my client instructs that he will not be connected forensically to this scene.

“He was arrested in a flat in a neighbouring corridor (where) his cousin lived.

“There were no visible signs that he had been involved in any violent episode.”

It also emerged that Allsopp is separately accused of stealing more than £3,000 worth of clothing and electrical goods from shops at Belfast’s Cityside Retail Park in the preceding weeks.

He faces five charges involving high-value thefts from Peacocks, Sports Direct and Boots on dates between May 25 and June 4.

Remanding Allsopp in custody until August 30, District Judge Anne Marshall ruled: “The risk of re-offending simply can’t be managed. I’m refusing bail.”