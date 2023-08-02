Man remanded after jewellery and CCTV camera stolen in Dromara burglary

While the intruders had stolen the CCTV camera, they had not stolen the footage recorded by it

A Belfast man has been remanded into custody accused of burglary after jewellery and a CCTV camera was stolen from a house.

Appearing by video link at Craigavon Magistrates Court today, Sean Caffrey was charged with burglary of a property in the Mullaghdrin Road area of Dromara on July 28, where he allegedly stole jewellery, a CCTV camera and leather satchel.

While the 31-year-old, from the Short Strand area of east Belfast, claimed he did not understand the charge, defence solicitor Joe Mulholland confirmed his client was aware of the allegation.

Objecting to bail, a detective outlined that as it stands, Caffrey is allegedly linked to the burglary by CCTV footage but that various items, including fingerprints, DNA samples and a footwear mark, have been sent for forensic tests.

She told the court the householders, a couple in their 60s, had left their property but when they came back their home had been “ransacked” with various items stolen.

While the intruders had stolen their CCTV camera, they had not stolen the footage recorded by it and the officer said Caffrey and another man walked past the camera “on two or three occasions” with their faces uncovered, pointing at the camera, before they came back and stole it.

A search of Caffrey’s home retrieved clothing matching the individual on the footage and police also found a brown leather satchel matching one that was stolen during the incident.

Arrested and interviewed, Caffrey refused to answer police questions.

Turning to bail objections, Mr Mulholland argued that as forensic enquires could take many months, Caffrey should be freed albeit with stringent conditions.

However, Deputy District Judge Laura Levers disagreed, indicating that she shared police concerns about the risk of further offences.

Remanding Caffrey into custody, she adjourned the case to Monday (August 7).