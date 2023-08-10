Man remanded in custody after £600k cannabis haul at Belfast Harbour

Britain is still by far Northern Ireland’s largest export partner, accounting for around half of all sales leaving the likes of Belfast Port

A man was remanded in custody today charged in connection with the seizure of nearly £600,000 worth of cannabis at Belfast Harbour.

Harbour Police and officers from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Team discovered the haul after stopping and searching a heavy-goods vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £585,000 had been concealed in the lorry, according to police.

Declan Hanna, of Teconnaught Road in Crossgar, Co Down, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court to face a charge of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply.

The 42-year-old spoke only to confirm that he understood the alleged offence.

No further details about the policing operation were disclosed during the brief hearing.

District Judge Anne Marshall was told Hanna is not seeking bail at this stage.

She remanded him in custody until next week, when he is expected to mount an application to be released.