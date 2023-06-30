Man remanded into custody for attempted abduction of young girl in Co Armagh

A Slovakian national was remanded into custody on Friday after he attempted to abduct a young girl in Co Armagh

Appearing at Craigavon Magistrates Court by video link from police custody, 33-year-old Marek Burietta was charged with five offences following an incident in the Brookehill area of Lurgan on Wednesday.

The Slovakian national, of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted abduction of a child, kidnapping, possession of an offensive weapon — namely a knife — in a public place, attempted indecent exposure and attempted sexual assault of a second female.

The defendant continually interrupted the proceedings and the Slovakian interpreter told District Judge Trevor Browne, the defendant was saying that he didn't understand.

She translated him as saying: “There are some discrepancies. First of all, there are five charges — that is so much discrepancy compared to yesterday. I don't agree with these charges.”

Giving evidence, a police officer said he believed he could connect Burietta to each of the charges.

The defence solicitor told the court “notwithstanding that the defendant completely denies all of these offences there is no application for bail”.

When the prosecutor asked for a four-week adjournment, Burietta interrupted the court again, saying, according to the interpreter: “I completely disagree with showing my genitals or some sex advances.”

Remanding Burietta into custody, Judge Brown adjourned the case until Friday July 28.