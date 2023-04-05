Man remanded over £300k drugs haul found after searches in west Belfast and Carnlough

A 41-year-old Belfast man was remanded into custody today charged in connection with the seizure of £300,000 worth of suspected cocaine and cannabis.

Sean Michael Adams was arrested during police searches at properties in the west of the city and Carnlough, Co Antrim on Monday night.

Paramilitary Crime Task Force detectives also recovered mixing agents, cash and designer watches as part of the operation, according to the PSNI.

Adams, of Lagmore Avenue, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court on charges of possessing Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply.

He also faces further counts of possessing and converting criminal property - namely cash into watches.

During the brief hearing the accused spoke only to confirm that he understood the alleged offences.

An investigating detective said he could connect him to the charges but did not disclose any further details.

With no application for bail, District Judge Steven Keown remanded Adams in custody until May 3.

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old woman arrested in the same police operation has been released pending further enquiries.