Man sentenced after dog attacks and injures jogger in Belfast

The owner of a dog which attacked a jogger was sentenced at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Belfast City Council took the prosecution against the owner, Brian Dickson, of Azamor Street in Belfast.

It followed reports that a Shar Pei type dog had injured a jogger in an attack in the Stormont Estate in January 2021.

The judge imposed a three month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Mr Dickson was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to the injured jogger along with court costs of £138 and an offender levy.

While Mr Dickson advised the court that the dog is no longer in his possession, the judge ruled that the dog was to be subject to an order ensuring that it is muzzled whilst in public.