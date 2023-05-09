Man sentenced over suffering caused to 16 pups found squeezed in car boot at Belfast Port

One of the pups seized after being found in the boot of a car (Pic: Belfast City Council)

A Belfast man who tried to transport 16 puppies to England by squeezing them into the boot of his car has been given 100 hours community service.

Thomas Mongan, 28, was also banned from keeping dogs for 10 years for causing unnecessary suffering to assorted breeds confined in small and filthy containers without food or water.

One of the animals seized at Belfast Port was so sick that it subsequently had to be put down.

Mongan, of Mill Pond Glen in the west of the city, claimed others asked him to take the animals in return for cash.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was stopped on October 1, 2020 as he attempted to board a ferry to Liverpool.

Harbour Police officers discovered and seized a total of 16 puppies, including Chihuahuas, Spaniels and Beagles, within the boot of his Ford Kuga.

“They had been squeezed into two crates that were too small, lying on top of each other,” a prosecution lawyer said.

“Several pups were in a small blue plastic crate, lying on a filthy pillow covered in faeces.

“There was no food or water available for the puppies for the eight-hour journey in which the defendant would have no access to the vehicle.”

Veterinary examinations established that at least some of the dogs were less than six weeks old and showing signs of disease.

One of the animals who appeared particularly weak was diagnosed with water on the brain and later had to be put to sleep.

A vet stated that the pups should not have been sold until properly weaned and vaccinated. Even at that stage, any transportation should have been by the shortest possible ferry crossing, the court was told.

In a prosecution brought by Belfast City Council, Mongan pleaded guilty to being the keeper of 16 puppies to whom he caused unnecessary suffering.

Defence solicitor Adrian Harvey said his client had been distressed by photographs of the seized puppies.

“Mr Mongan would say that he was engaged in doing this simply for money,” he submitted.

“Other family members asked him to embark on this journey, he had no experience whatsoever with dogs and no knowledge of their requirements and needs.”

Mr Harvey added: “It was very distressing to go through those reports, and he accepts full responsibility for what he has done.”

District Judge George Conner told Mongan that the offence carried a maximum penalty of 12 months imprisonment.

“This is a very serious matter,” he stressed.

But imposing 100 hours community service as an alternative to custody, the judge also disqualified him from owning dogs or transporting any animals for a 10-year period.

Mongan was further ordered to pay £680 towards legal and veterinary costs.