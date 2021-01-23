Man spat in back of police car after officers helped him get unstuck from bog, court told

A 29-year-old man spat in the back of a police vehicle after officers helped him get unstuck from a bog on his way to McDonald's for a burger, a court heard on Saturday.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that officers went to assist a “male shouting for help” when he was stuck in a bog trying to get to McDonald’s just before 6pm yesterday.

That male identified himself as Jamie Gibbon and police suspected he had been drinking which was a breach of bail conditions and so he was arrested and placed into the police car. He spat in the car.

Gibbon, from Avonmore Park, Lisburn appeared at court by video-link from police custody and was charged with causing criminal damage to police property.

He was also charged with causing criminal damage on January 8 and the court heard that arose from Gibbon head butting the plastic partition in a police cell van.

The Lisburn alcoholic was also accused of assaulting a female and breaching a non-molestation order on November 2 last year.

Arrested and interviewed, he told cops he had been in his way to McDonalds to get food when he got stuck in the bog.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Joe Magee conceded that spitting “is absolutely disgusting and not something the police should have to deal with” but submitted that as an alcoholic, having a complete prohibition on liquor would be “setting him up for a fall.”

Freeing Gibbon on his own bail of £200, District Judge Amanda Brady barred him from being drunk in public but added a bail condition that he must seek help from his GP within 72 hours of his release, adjourning the case to Febraury12.