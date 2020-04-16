Man stabbed Belfast gambling consultant five times during 'psychosis', court told

A man allegedly stabbed an online gambling consultant five times at an arranged meeting in Belfast, a court was told on Thursday.

Cameron McClements is accused of inflicting knife wounds as the victim tried to escape from his city centre offices.

Police also claimed the 24-year-old defendant said his only regret was not killing the other man during the attack on September 10 last year.

McClements, of Gloucester Park, in Hillsborough, Co Down, faces charges of attempted murder and possessing a kitchen knife in public.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard he got to know the victim through a gambling website.

The alleged attack was launched after McClements arrived for an afternoon meeting at the other man's offices in the Scottish Provident Building on Donegall Square West.

According to a detective he then stabbed the consultant five times.

"Injuries to his back and elbow were caused as he fled the scene," she said.

District Judge Mark Hamill was told the two men knew each other through mutual friends and got on well.

"Mr McClements made it clear it was nothing personal, he simply decided he was going to stab somebody that day," the detective added.

Opposing bail, she claimed he also revealed an intention to carry out a further knife attack once released from custody.

McClements had allegedly concealed those thoughts during an appointment with his GP a day before the stabbing.

Defence counsel John O'Connor said his client was suffering from a psychotic episode at the time.

Based on medical assessments, he indicated the charges will be defended on the grounds of insanity.

The barrister insisted McClements is now in remission following months of hospital treatment.

"It was purely this psychosis which caused this incident, there was no vendetta against the injured party," he contended.

Bail was refused, however, due to the potential threat to the public.

Remanding McClements in custody for another four weeks, Mr Hamill said: "You're asking me to take a heck of a risk, and I'm afraid I'm not prepared to do so."