Man stabbed in stomach during Derry attempted murder, court told

The defendant was stabbed in the stomach, a witness said.

A 23-year-old construction site worker has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a man in Londonderry.

Andrew Carlin from the Shantallow area is charged in connection with the incident at a house in Cornshell Fields in December, 2019..

Carlin, from Amelia Court, is accused of attempting to murder the 40-year-old man.

He is also charged with wounding the man with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, possessing a knife with intent to commit attempted murder, and the aggravated burglary of a house at Cornshell Fields with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm on the man while in possession of a knife.

He is further charged with the aggravated burglary of the same house and stealing a mobile phone valued at £230.

All of the offences are alleged to have occurred on December 2.

At Derry Magistrates Court, a police officer told Deputy District Judge Liam McStay that in the early hours of December 2, police received a 999 call from a woman in Cornshell Fields who said the defendant had stabbed a man.

Police and paramedics found the victim in an upstairs bedroom applying pressure to a wound in his stomach.

The police officer said a female witness described how two men, with their faces partially covered, had forced their way into the victim’s house.

She told the police she had recognised the defendant by his eyes and that his accomplice had shouted “shoot him”.

The witness said the defendant was armed with either a sword or machete and that he struck the victim in the stomach. Both men then ran out of the house and left the estate in a car driven by a third man.

The police witness said since the reported incident the police had been trying to locate the defendant until he attended Strand Road Police Station on Wednesday.

Applying for bail a defence solicitor said there was neither forensic nor reliable identification evidence against him.

He said that since the alleged offences occurred, police had only called twice at the defendant’s home and that the defendant had voluntarily attended Strand Road Police Station on Wednesday night.

He said the defendant had been interviewed three times and denied the allegations.

Granting bail the Deputy District Judge said he was not satisfied that the police had been actively seeking the defendant nor was he satisfied that the defendant had been evading the police.

He described the identification of the defendant’s eyes by the female witness as vulnerable.

The defendant was then released on his own bail of £500 together with a surety of £750 to appear in court again on March 12.