Man stabbed sister's ex-partner outside Belfast McDonald's, court told

Police at the scene of a stabbing incident at McDonalds on Boucher Road on December 26th 2019 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A 24-year-old man allegedly stabbed his sister's ex-partner outside a fast-food restaurant in south Belfast, the High Court heard today.

John McKee is accused of inflicting knife wounds which left the other man with a punctured lung.

He denies a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent over the incident at Glenmachan Street on Boxing Day last year.

McKee, of Clonavogie Gardens in Belfast, was granted bail but banned from entering parts of the city.

Prosecution counsel Breige Gilmore said the alleged victim, a 40-year-old man, was stabbed twice in the torso and once in the leg during an encounter near the McDonald's restaurant.

He claimed the attack had been carried out by McKee, a brother of his former partner.

"The complainant was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment to injuries including a punctured lung," Ms Gilmore disclosed.

Although no weapon has been recovered, the court heard a sheath for a hunting knife was later found in McKee's home.

During police interviews he claimed to have gone to McDonald's for something to eat.

McKee accepted knowing the alleged victim, but denied any kind of altercation with him.

"He said the complainant had been mentally torturing his sister," the prosecutor added.

Mrs Justice Keegan also heard the injured man had allegedly breached a non-molestation order two days before the stabbing.

A defence barrister argued: "He (McKee) accepts being at McDonald's, but his case is he didn't bring a knife to the scene.

"At the minute it appears to be one person's word against another."

Granting bail to the accused, Mrs Justice Keegan said the case involved claims of him taking the law into his own hands.

She stressed: "If there's any issue of his sister being protected the police should be called."

Imposing a curfew and electronic tag, the judge also barred McKee from entering north Belfast to avoid any contact with the alleged victim.