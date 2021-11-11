Man staying in a Belfast hotel allegedly phoned police to say he was about to go on a shooting spree

A defence solicitor said his client "booked into the Premier Inn for three nights, drank a bottle of Jack Daniels and doesn't remember anything at all about what he is alleged to have said". Picture: Creatas

A man staying in a Belfast hotel allegedly phoned police to say he was armed and about to go into the city centre on a shooting spree, a court heard today.

Gavin Traill, 42, declared in a 999 call that he had ammunition for a submachine gun and intended to kill people, it was claimed.

Traill, of no fixed abode, was arrested at a Premier Inn on Wednesday after police mounted an operation across Belfast.

He faces charges of threats to kill members of the public and PSNI, and improper use of a public electronic communications network.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard the telephone caller claimed he was armed, planned to kill and had magazines for weapons including a German MP5 submachine gun.

During the conversation he said he was in a hotel and that if police did not arrive "it won't be pretty".

However, the man allegedly warned against deploying an armed response unit, stating that "they would lose".

A PSNI constable added: "He said he was going into the city centre to shoot people."

An operation to locate the caller led to Traill being detained at the Premier Inn.

No firearms were discovered, but two phones were seized from his room.

The court heard he also allegedly threatened to shoot a police officer - first in the liver, then in the heart, and finally in the collar bone - so he could watch him die slowly.

Opposing bail, the constable claimed Traill poses a risk to both the wider community and himself.

Defence lawyer Emmanuel Morgan said his client has obvious problems with alcohol.

"He booked into the Premier Inn for three nights, drank a bottle of Jack Daniels and doesn't remember anything at all about what he is alleged to have said," the solicitor submitted.

District Judge Steven Keown refused bail, citing the risk of re-offending and potential harm to others.

He remanded Traill in custody, to appear back in court in four weeks time.