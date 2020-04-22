Man suffers bleed on brain after savage beating, court told

The accused defence said he was attempting to help the alleged victim.

A man allegedly beaten unconscious by two brothers in a west Belfast garden suffered a bleed on the brain, a court has been told.

Police said his nose was also broken at Arundel Walk during a suspected row over a stolen motorbike.

Details of the injuries were disclosed as a second man charged with carrying out the attack on April 14 appeared at the city's magistrates court on Wednesday.

Anthony Kearns, 23, of no fixed abode, faces a count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

His 26-year-old brother, Christopher Kearns, from Arundel Walk, was remanded in custody last week on the same charge.

Police said officers responding to reports of a fight in a garden found the injured man lying unconscious with his father trying to revive him.

Residents claimed the two brothers and a woman had been involved in the altercation.

One witness said she was alerted by dogs barking and heard Anthony Kearns say "hold him up" and "just admit it", the court was told.

His brother then allegedly shouted: "That's enough, that's enough."

Another neighbour said she also observed a scuffle and heard voices talking about a stolen motorbike.

A detective said: "She stated that she heard (Anthony Kearns) say 'Tell the truth, swear on your ma's grave that you didn't steal the motorbike."

The injured party then allegedly fell to the ground as Anthony Kearns appeared to lift his leg in a stomping motion.

"She said she saw the defendant lifting his leg and heard five thumps which sounded like kicks," the detective added.

At that point a female voice allegedly shouted: "Stop, you will kill him."

Christopher Kearns was arrested at the property, while a 19-year-old woman detained at the scene was later released on bail, pending further enquiries.

But Anthony Kearns was being sought for six days before handing himself in to police.

The court heard tensions remain high in the area over the alleged attack.

"The injured party suffered a bleed on the brain, a broken nose and several cuts," the detective revealed.

"The community at Arundel Walk are angry at what has happened (to him) and there are concerns about the safety of the defendant should he be released to that area."

Defence lawyer Paul Farrell, of McIvor Farrell Solicitors, described the alleged offences as "contestable".

"There was a scuffle and the defendant was actually offering assistance to the injured party."

Bail was granted to Anthony Kearns on conditions that has no contact with the alleged victim or co-accused, and obtains an address approved by police.

District Judge George Conner stressed: "It has to be well out of Belfast."