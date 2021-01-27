Man suffers severe facial burns after boiling water allegedly poured over him in north Belfast

A man has been charged with attempted murder over the Carrick Hill incident

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard paramedics found the victim inside a corner shop in the Carrick Hill area on Sunday night. (Niall Carson/PA)

A man suffered severe facial burns after boiling water was allegedly poured over him in north Belfast, a court heard today.

He was also stamped on during an attack which led to him being put in a medically-induced coma, it was claimed.

Details emerged as 41-year-old Kevin Murray, of Stanhope Street in the city, was charged with his attempted murder.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard paramedics found the victim, aged in his twenties, inside a corner shop in the Carrick Hill area on Sunday night.

Crown lawyer Stephanie Boyd said: "He was bleeding on the floor, and the skin on his forehead, throat, neck and lips was red and flaking off."

The man's hands were blistered and burned, he was soaking wet, and a pair of socks were tied around his neck.

"At that time he said he had been stamped on by several males and had boiling water thrown over him," the prosecutor disclosed.

He was taken to hospital, placed in a medically-induced coma and underwent surgery.

"He may require further skin grafts; he's suffered severe burns to his face, shoulders, neck and left hand," Mrs Boyd added.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall was told the victim used a note to indicate Murray's alleged involvement in the attack.

"That's all he's been able to do, he cannot speak," an investigating detective said.

It was claimed that police found evidence of blood and an attempted "clear-up" in the kitchen of Murray's home, close to where the injured party was discovered.

Two other people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

During interviews one of them alleged that Murray stated he "saw red" and "lost it", the court heard.

Opposing bail, the detective said: "This appears to be a relatively unprovoked attack, possibly caused by mental health issues."

Defence solicitor Joe McVeigh confirmed Murray made a no-comment interview and denies a charge said to be based on circumstantial evidence.

"He has mental health problems and they have been managed well," the lawyer added.

But citing the prosecution case, Mrs Bagnall said the alleged attack involved a "catastrophic slip" in those arrangements.

Refusing bail, the judge held there was a potential danger to the public and risk of interference with witnesses.

"As things stand it's being presented to me as a random attack on an individual," she said.

Murray was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link in four weeks time.

Meanwhile a 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder over the same attack.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday.