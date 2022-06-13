Man threatened to stab police with syringe outside Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital, court hears

A man allegedly brandished a syringe and threatened to stab a police officer outside Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital, a court has heard.

Members of a PSNI armed response unit were deployed after Daryl Gracey, 27, was spotted wielding the needle on the Falls Road on Saturday.

Gracey, of Loughside Drive in Ballynahinch, Co Down, is charged with possessing an offensive weapon in public, assault on police and disorderly behaviour.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was observed standing in front of an ambulance at the hospital gates, shouting at a paramedic.

Police who approached him realised that he was holding a syringe.

“He rushed towards one officer, stating that he would stab him with the needle,” a PSNI constable said.

Incapacitant spray was drawn amid attempts to get him to drop the needle, the court was told, but he walked away, still holding it and shouting at members of the public.

Gracey was eventually detained by armed response officers as he headed towards the Broadway area.

During interviews he claimed to have no memory of the incident.

Opposing bail, the officer expressed serious concerns that he may self-harm.

Defence solicitor Joe Mulholland argued that Gracey had spent the night sleeping rough after being “led astray” by someone he travelled to meet in Belfast the previous day.

The needle was given to him by a night shelter and not used against anyone, the lawyer stressed.

“When he walked down the Falls Road, his intention was to walk home to Ballynahinch,” Mr Mulholland said.

“He didn’t touch anyone and he was completely compliant - when police told him to get down on the ground, he got down.”

Refusing bail, however, District Judge Mark McGarrity held that the potential risks could not be managed.

He remanded Gracey in custody, to appear back in court next month.